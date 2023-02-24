  • Menu
Sitharaman meets French FM Bruno Le Maire

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met her French counterpart Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru.

Both the leaders agreed to extend the growing economic cooperation between the two countries to new areas like renewable energy, infrastructure and green cities.

The ongoing problems due to debt vulnerabilities of several nations also featured during the discussion between the two leaders.

Le Maire thanked Sitharaman for the recently concluded Tata-Airbus landmark deal.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das helmed the proceedings on the first day of the FMCBG meeting.

The meeting will conclude on Saturday.

