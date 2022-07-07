Skoda Auto clocks 200% sales growth in H1 2022

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India with 52,698 units sold in the period of January to June 2022.



Through the first six months of 2022, SAVWIPL's sales were up 200 per cent percent year-on-year. The automaker launched 10 models during this period and plans to continue ramping up its product portfolio in the year ahead.

Piyush Arora, MD, SAVWIPL, said: "With our robust half-yearly sales, we are scripting a new success story in India. Our strong brand portfolio is performing exceptionally well across market segments, with our India 2.0 cars driving significant volumes for us. The growth in sales is supported by other important markers as well."