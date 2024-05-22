Iss baar 300 paar

It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats. But it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270-mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure previous tally of 303, or perhaps a little more

New Delhi: Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Tuesday predicted that the BJP is likely to get around 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that there was no widespread anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Prashan Kishor said that it was impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats on its own and that the party will get somewhere around 300 seats.

"From the day Modi claimed that the BJP would secure 370 seats and the NDA would surpass the 400-mark, I said this was not possible. This is all sloganeering to boost workers' morale. It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats, but it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270-mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure the same number of seats as it did in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which is 303 seats, or perhaps a little more," Prashant Kishor said.

Explaining why he thinks the BJP will get 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the political analyst claimed that the ruling party is facing no major dent in North and West regions, whereas its seats will see a surge in South and East. "First, look at where the BJP secured its 303 seats in the 2019 elections. Out of those 303 seats, 250 came from the North and West regions. The key question is whether they are facing significant losses (50 or more seats) in these regions this time. In the East and South, the BJP currently holds around 50 seats in the Lok Sabha."

“In these regions, the BJP’s vote share is believed to be significantly increasing. So, cumulatively, the BJP’s seat share in the East and South is expected to increase by 15–20 seats, while there is no significant loss in the North and West.” Prashant Kishor explained.



Furthermore, the political analyst also pointed out that there was no widespread anger against Modi in the country, barring a section of society that feels disappointed with his performance.

“Leaving aside the numbers game, let’s consider when a government loses. It happens when there is significant anger among the people against a party or its leader. Whether it’s the BJP or Modi’s 10 years of governance, there is certainly a large section of society that feels disappointed.

However, we haven’t heard from commentators on either side (government or Opposition) that there is widespread anger against the Prime Minister. Therefore, the sentiment that Narendra Modi must be removed, regardless of who comes next, is not present,” he said.