Smartphone parts imports from China at 45% in FY20

New Delhi: As the government pushes for self-reliance in the mobile phone and electronics industry with the clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', data shows that over 45 per cent imports of smartphone components in the last financial year (FY20) came from China.

Citing data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday said that the total imports of smartphone components in the country in FY20 were worth Rs 56,039 crore, out of which imports from China were to the tune of Rs 25,441 crore, which amounts to about 45 per cent.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry also said that the total electronic component

imports in the country in FY2019-20 was of Rs 1,15,558 crore, out of which the import from China was of Rs 42,983 crore, which amounts to about 37 per cent of the total imports.

On the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the supplies to India, the ministry said that the outbreak in China coincided with the Chinese New Year festivities which extended till mid-February 2020 and Indian electronics companies had already stocked raw material or components till end-February 2020.