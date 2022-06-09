Soft launch of EASE 5.0 PSB Reforms Agenda,

Mumbai, June 09 Enhanced Access and Service Excellence-EASE has evolved over four annual editions from FY19 to FY22 and has catalyzed reforms in diverse areas in Public Sector Banks. EASE 5.0 'Common reforms agenda' of EASE Next program has been developed for Public Sector Banks and was launched through video-conferencing by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on June 08, 2022. Event was attended virtually by Managing Directors and CEOs, and other senior executives of Public Sector Banks.



Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Sanjay Malhotra, in his opening remarks mentioned that all PSBs are now profitable and have stronger balance sheets, it is imperative that PSBs leverage this position of strength to significantly increase their competitiveness.

He mentioned about PSB Manthan, 2022 which was organized in April, 2022 with functional heads of Public Sector Banks that paved the way for the genesis of a broader and bolder program - EASENext - would comprise 2 major initiatives: EASE 5.0 (common PSB reforms agenda) and Bank specific strategic 3-year roadmap (based on individual bank's business priorities).

Under EASE 5.0, PSBs will continue to invest in new-age capabilities and deepen the on-going reforms to respond to evolving customer needs, changing competition and the technology environment. EASE 5.0 will focus on digital customer experience, and integrated & inclusive banking, with emphasis on supporting small businesses and agriculture. Simultaneously, all PSBs will also create a bank-specific 3-year strategic roadmap. It will entail strategic initiatives beyond EASE 5.0. The initiatives will be across diverse themes - business growth, profitability, risk, customer service, operations, and capability building.

Finance Minister unveiled the agenda. She mentioned that EASENext is well-positioned to channel reforms with specific focus on customer centric initiatives. FM emphasised on customer-first strategy and focus on employee development. FM further mentioned that in order to develop customer centric approach banks should engage with their customers to understand their needs and expectations. While, upgrading technology initiatives robust security mechanisms should be developed.

Finally she concluded that 'EASENext reforms should bring ease for customers as well as for employees.