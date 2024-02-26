Live
Sony Pictures denies reports of acquiring stake in OTT platform Aha
Highlights
Sony Picture India has denied speculation of an acquisition of a stake in OTT platform Aha.
New Delhi : Sony Picture India has denied speculation of an acquisition of a stake in OTT platform Aha.
In a statement, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said, “We at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) respectfully clarify that the speculation regarding our acquisition of a stake in the OTT platform, Aha, is completely unfounded and not based on facts.”
Reports had said that Sony has begun discussions for a stake in Arha Media and Broadcasting which runs the South Indian video streaming platform, Aha.
