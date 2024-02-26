  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Sony Pictures denies reports of acquiring stake in OTT platform Aha

Sony Pictures denies reports of acquiring stake in OTT platform Aha
x
Highlights

Sony Picture India has denied speculation of an acquisition of a stake in OTT platform Aha.

New Delhi : Sony Picture India has denied speculation of an acquisition of a stake in OTT platform Aha.

In a statement, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said, “We at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) respectfully clarify that the speculation regarding our acquisition of a stake in the OTT platform, Aha, is completely unfounded and not based on facts.”

Reports had said that Sony has begun discussions for a stake in Arha Media and Broadcasting which runs the South Indian video streaming platform, Aha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X