  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

South key to tourism future: TAAI

South key to tourism future: TAAI
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: India’s Southern region is one of the most essential growth areas for both domestic and international tourism, according to Jyoti Mayal,...

Hyderabad: India’s Southern region is one of the most essential growth areas for both domestic and international tourism, according to Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).” During her tenure, Mayal has proven to be a visionary leader, championing initiatives that have reshaped the face of Indian tourism. Speaking on the future of the industry, Mayal expressed her strong belief in the pivotal role of the southern region. “The Southern region has long been a jewel in India’s tourism crown, boasting a blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and historical significance. It’s where heritage meets modernity, and the potential for further growth is immense,” Mayal said. “The Southern states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few – represent more than just popular travel destinations. They embody resilience, diversity, and creativity,” feels Mayal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick