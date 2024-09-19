Live
- Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
- CM Nitish Kumar condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly
- Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
- Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
- Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief
- YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips
- Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?
- Former MP Nandigam Suresh's Remand Extended for 14 Days in TDP Office Attack Case
- Illogical reply: Pawan Khera finds faults in Nadda's rejoinder to Kharge's letter
South key to tourism future: TAAI
Hyderabad: India’s Southern region is one of the most essential growth areas for both domestic and international tourism, according to Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).” During her tenure, Mayal has proven to be a visionary leader, championing initiatives that have reshaped the face of Indian tourism. Speaking on the future of the industry, Mayal expressed her strong belief in the pivotal role of the southern region. “The Southern region has long been a jewel in India’s tourism crown, boasting a blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and historical significance. It’s where heritage meets modernity, and the potential for further growth is immense,” Mayal said. “The Southern states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few – represent more than just popular travel destinations. They embody resilience, diversity, and creativity,” feels Mayal.