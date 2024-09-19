South key to tourism future: TAAI

Hyderabad: India’s Southern region is one of the most essential growth areas for both domestic and international tourism, according to Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).” During her tenure, Mayal has proven to be a visionary leader, championing initiatives that have reshaped the face of Indian tourism. Speaking on the future of the industry, Mayal expressed her strong belief in the pivotal role of the southern region. “The Southern region has long been a jewel in India’s tourism crown, boasting a blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and historical significance. It’s where heritage meets modernity, and the potential for further growth is immense,” Mayal said. “The Southern states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few – represent more than just popular travel destinations. They embody resilience, diversity, and creativity,” feels Mayal.