Special edition Bangarraju necklace from Kalyan Jewellers

Hyderabad: KALYAN Jewellers, one of India's leading jewellery brand has partnered with Annapurna Studios to launch the 'Bangarraju' Men's Jewellery Collection, ahead of the much-awaited Sankrati release of the Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya movie.

The long Navaratna haram and the iconic Puligoru haram worn by the father-son duo, in 'Bangarraju', is from the personal collection of the legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR, as he is lovingly known. Through the movie, 'The King of Style' Nagarjuna, has brought into vogue the Panche Kattu (dhoti drape), Puligoru and Navaratna Haram – style that once defined the timeless ANR look. Kalyan Jewellers has recreated these two iconic pieces from the Akkineni family collection, giving fans a chance to exhilarate and embrace the iconic look.

Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador & 'Bangarraju' lead actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna said, "My father has always been my inspiration, and this traditional look that I have recreated for this movie is a tribute to him."

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, "We consider it an honour to be able to reproduce the iconic jewellery pieces that once belonged to Nageshwara Garu."

Ahead of the Makar Sankranti Bangarraju jewellery can be pre-ordered at Kalyan Jewelers outlets across India and the Middle East.