SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation

Key Highlights:

* Sanjay Kumar joins SpiceJet as Executive Director, to report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh

* Kumar to lead the airline’s strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation

* Sanjay, instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India had previously, served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo for close to 12 years and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer

* He has also held key leadership positions at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and AirAsia India, among others

GURUGRAM, November 4, 2025: SpiceJet is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director, effective November 3, 2025. In his new role, Kumar will lead the airline’s strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as SpiceJet embarks on its next phase of growth.

He will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh.

Sanjay Kumar brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

Having served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines, Kumar has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India. For close to 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer. He has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet. With his strategic insights and executional strength, we are confident of accelerating our growth journey and strengthening our position as a leading and customer-centric airline.”

Speaking on his new role, Sanjay Kumar said, “I am excited to re-join SpiceJet at a pivotal time in its journey. The Indian aviation market offers tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to working with the team to drive SpiceJet’s expansion, enhance operational efficiencies, and deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Kumar’s appointment underscores SpiceJet’s commitment to building a strong leadership team capable of steering the airline through its next phase of transformation, focused on fleet expansion, network growth, financial strengthening, and digital innovation.

