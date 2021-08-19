SpiceJet to start trial of digital health verification app

Budget airline SpiceJet will begin trial for the Travel Pass mobile app of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for digital health verification.

The trial will be conducted on Mumbai to Male flights effective August 23.



The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application that aides travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations.



The Travel Pass is meant to manage and verify the traveller's Covid-19 status in line with the governments' health and other requirements.



SpiceHealth has been on-boarded by IATA as a lab partner for the Travel Pass trial. SpiceHealth is a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet.



At present, SpiceHealth operates 21 labs and collection centres for RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing spread across 11 cities in India.



According to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, the introduction of Travel Pass will make the verification process simple and hassle-free, boost both passenger confidence and make international travel more efficient and secure.

