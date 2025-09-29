Spykar Launches “Daur Apna Hai” Campaign with a Powerful Rap Anthem by Wicked Sunny, Dharmik and the Vixens Crew

Spykar Lifestyle, one of India’s most loved and trusted homegrown denim brands, announced their latest campaign “Daur Apna Hai.” The campaign reflects the belief that this is India’s time – a celebration of India that’s young and vibrant at heart, mind and soul! “Daur Apna Hai” celebrates the confidence, self-expression and pride of this spirit, echoing Spykar’s own journey as India’s finest denim brand that has always stood for authenticity and the perfect fit for Indian bodies.

The campaign begins with a high-energy music video a rap anthem created in collaboration with Wicked Sunny, Dharmik and the Vixens Crew. This track celebrates the grit, talent and ambition of today’s youth, echoing Spykar’s belief that it is India’s time to shine on the global stage. This is a unique track with an addictive rhythm and melody that is resonating with youth

Talking about the campaign, Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO of Spykar Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., said, “Spykar has always been a brand that stands for the young and restless Indian spirit — self-made, unapologetic and ambitious. Daur Apna Hai stems from the same philosophy. The rap anthem is just the first step of this larger campaign, which marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. As India’s youth pushes boundaries and redefines success, we’re ready to walk alongside them, empowering them with style and confidence that is proudly Indian. We will soon be unveiling more initiatives, collaborations and stories that speak to our audience and celebrate Indian creativity.”

Spykar has evolved from being a pioneer in Indian denim to becoming a lifestyle brand with a strong presence across apparel and accessories. Over the years, it has built a reputation for the perfect fit for Indian bodies, high quality fabrics, and designs that match international standards while staying true to Indian roots. Its network of stores, e-commerce platforms and loyal customer base makes it one of the most recognizable names in Indian fashion today.

With “Daur Apna Hai,” Spykar is reinforcing its position as India’s finest denim brand, championing the country’s youth, originality and individuality. The campaign will not only showcase style but also drive conversations about confidence, self-expression and celebrating Indian talent.

