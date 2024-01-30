Live
Stalin seeks Spanish investments in aerospace, defence, pharma
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin -- who is currently on a visit to Spain -- has invited industrial investments for aerospace, defence, pharmaceuticals, water filtration, food processing and other sectors.
Addressing the industrialists in Madrid, Stalin said that Spain is the sixth largest trading nation with the state. “Like Spain being the fourth largest economy in Europe, Tamil Nadu is the second largest economy among the Indian states,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that he had visited UAE, Singapore and Japan to attract investments and will be travelling to the USA and Australia for the same purpose.
