Standard Glass Lining reports 38% jump in profit

New Delhi: Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of FY26, driven by healthy revenue growth, improved margins, and strategic global expansion. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director of SGLTL, said: “We are pleased with our continued healthy performance this quarter, which reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers, investors, and all stakeholders. Improved execution has enabled us to deliver solid margins while expanding our global footprint. Our focus on innovation and product diversification is beginning to bear fruit in customer appreciation and market acceptance.”

The company posted a total income of Rs178 crore, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA grew by 31.9 per cent YoY to Rs35 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 19.5 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at Rs21 crore, marking a 37.6 per cent YoY increase, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached Rs28 crore, up 39.6 per cent YoY. The PAT margin stood at 11.9 per cent.

During the quarter, the company entered into a long-term agency agreement with Singapore-based BioCon Solutions Pte Ltd. This agreement will facilitate the export of SGLTL’s manufactured products to customers across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, significantly strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia. The partnership leverages SGLTL’s manufacturing expertise and BioCon’s established distribution network.

In a further push towards international expansion, SGLTL has also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Standard Engineering Inc., in South Carolina, USA. This entity will serve the Industrial Products and Process Equipment segment and aims to enhance customer proximity and supply chain responsiveness across the North American market.