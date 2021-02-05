X
Structural Reform: RBI gives retail investors direct access to G-sec market

Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India 

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to give retail investors direct access to the government securities market.

The major structural reform was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

According to Das, India will join a select group of countries offering such facility to investors.

The new arrangement, Retail Direct, will allow direct access to retail investors via the RBI.

This will allow such investors to open Gilt account with the apex bank.

