SuchirIndia's new project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: REAL estate and hospitality firm SuchirIndia would invest Rs 175-200 crore to develop a modern residential complex in Satamrai village, near Shamshabad in the southern side of Hyderabad. Its new project – The Tales of Greek – with a total construction area of 6 lakh sq ft will have 398 residential flats, each costing around Rs 45 lakh.

It is expected to be completed by mid-August 2023. After one-and-half years of research, the company has started this concept-oriented project with futuristic facilities that suit post-Covid lifestyle. As it wants to focus on mid-segment housing, it has fixed unit sizes at 900-960 sq ft. In the current scenario of work-from-home and online classes, luxury lounges are provided in each block having wi-fi and other facilities needed to carry out day-to-day activities with ease. As the name suggests, the buildings' architecture will be inspired from the Greek times. "It is unique in design aesthetics, providing an aspirational lifestyle within a thriving community.