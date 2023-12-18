  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm

Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
x
Highlights

India’s Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Monday that it has entered into agreement to acquire a 16.7 per cent stake in US company Lyndra Therapeutics Inc for $30 million.

Mumbai : India’s Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Monday that it has entered into agreement to acquire a 16.7 per cent stake in US company Lyndra Therapeutics Inc for $30 million.

Lyndra Theraputics, based in Massachusetts, is engaged in the business of developing novel delivery technology for long-acting oral (LAO) therapies.

Sun Pharma stated in a regulatory filing that it is making the strategic investment to support development of innovative pharmaceutical delivery technologies and get access to the technology for certain molecules and territories.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023, subject to certain conditions, it added.

Lyndra was founded in 2015 with technology that emerged from the Langer Lab at MIT. The company clocked a turnover of $10.7 million in 2022.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X