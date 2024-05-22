Sun Pharma posts 34 pc jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 5 per share

Mumbai: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,654.5 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The pharma major’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,982.9 crore, up 9 per cent from Rs 1,0930.6 crore in the same period last year.

The company's board of directors declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 3034 crore from Rs 2802 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s formulation sales in the US for the full year FY24 were $1,854 million, up 10.1 per cent over last year. US formulation sales were up 10.9 per cent at $476 million for Q4FY24 compared to Q4 last year and accounted for 33.5 per cent of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

“During FY24, two of our businesses surpassed $1 billion in annual sales, namely Global Specialty and Emerging Markets. We shall continue to build our specialty portfolio and invest further to gain scale across our businesses,” said Sun Pharma CMD, Dilip Shanghvi.