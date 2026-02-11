Sundaram Finance Hosts a One-of-its-Kind Customer Meet, ‘Sundaram Circle’

In an era where most interactions have shifted to digital platforms, Sundaram Finance reaffirmed its commitment to human connectedness by hosting Sundaram Circle, a one-of-its-kind customer meet. The event, themed “Where Legacy Meets Loyalty — and Welcomes the Next Generation”, brought together long-standing commercial vehicle customers and their next generation for an evening of connection, reflection, and forward-looking conversations. Around 113 customers partook the event.

Why this meet matters:

The company’s leadership emphasized that while the world shifts toward virtual convenience, Sundaram Finance continues to value the power of in-person connections. “Relationships aren’t built over screens — they’re nurtured through handshakes, smiles, and shared time,” a senior leader shared.

This belief echoes our founder Shri T.S. Santhanam’s guiding mantra: “Contact. Contact. Contact.” — the cornerstone of lasting customer relationships. Long before customer-centricity was a trend, our founder's father Sri Sundaram Iyengar pioneered several such initiatives in the bus transport as early as 1924.

About the emblem: The Sundaram Circle emblem, unveiled at the event, features nine golden arcs shaped like people, hearts, and lamp flames — each symbolising one of the Group’s enduring values: Service, Fairplay, Prudence, Relationship, Integrity, Discipline, Openness, Humility, and Honesty. The central Anchor represents stability and trust, while the circle form embodies Sundaram Finance’s 360° commitment — delivering comprehensive solutions through the Group’s companies: Sundaram Finance, Sundaram Home, Sundaram Mutual, Royal Sundaram, Sundaram Business Services, and Sundaram Alternates.

Beyond finance: This 360° approach extends beyond transactions. Sundaram Finance is in the business of everyday connectedness — where partnerships power livelihoods, support businesses, and help dreams take shape. The Group’s work is complemented by CSR initiatives in health, education, culture and sustainability, including its Green Task Force, which focuses on long-term environmental impact.

Evening highlights: The customer meet featured addresses by senior leadership, conversations with next generation entrepreneurs and business owners, and discussions on how Sundaram Finance and the Group's solutions continue to meet evolving needs. The leaders also felicitated long-standing customers with special recognition mementos, honouring their enduring association with the company. Long-standing customers shared their journeys, while first-time attendees experienced the company’s relationship-driven approach — a hallmark that sets Sundaram Finance apart in today’s fast-paced, transactional marketplace.