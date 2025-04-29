Sundaram Finance Limited Revises Deposit Interest Rates Effective 1st May 2025

Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of India’s most trusted NBFCs, is revising Deposit Interest Rates effective 1st May 2025, in line with the RBI’s repo rate revision announced recently. Revised rates for Senior Citizens are 7.70% for 12 months and 8% for 24 and 36 months. Similarly, for others, 7.20% for 12 months and 7.50% for 24 and 36 months.

The adjustments reflect Sundaram Finance Ltd.’s measured response to broader economic conditions and market dynamics and are a part of their financial strategy to align with current economic trends.

Recently, the company introduced a Digital Deposit facility, making savings simpler, safer, and more accessible than ever. Customers can conveniently invest and manage their deposits digitally through a seamless and secure process, enjoying peace of mind and attractive returns. This online transaction can be initiated through the company portal.