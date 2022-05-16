Suneratech to increase headcount to 3,200 in 18 months

Hyderabad: Sunera Technologies Inc, a platform-led full-stack, multi-cloud leader helping organisations accelerate digital transformation, plans to invest about $100 million in co-creating innovation for its customers globally. The Centre for Digital Acceleration (CDA) and digital technologies will create a minimum of 3,200 new jobs in India and USA.

The US-based firm has 2,200 employees at present, and it plans to hire another 1,000 employees in coming 12-18 months. Out of this, roughly around 500 persons will be hired from various universities. Among these 500 new recruits, 200 will be from lower income families, the company said in a statement.

The company recently opened its third CDA in Hyderabad at its Uppal campus for businesses across the globe to set up their innovation centres and experience digital solutions. It already has two centres – each at Gachibowli and Madhapur. It also celebrated the milestone of completing its 100th customer's digital transformation through its CDA platform.

"The purpose of the centre is to make global small and large businesses set up their innovation centres and understand not just the technology but also how to bring the startup culture," said Ravi Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Suneratech. The company has not only made cloud adoption, faster, simpler, and cheaper but also enabled acceleration through unique platforms.

"Suneratech has been a transformational leader in the cloud space. With the launch of CDA, we have taken a step in the right direction to promote and accelerate digital transformation for our customers and expand the outreach of our flagship solutions to drive digital transformation," he added.

"Large companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft have their innovation centres but mid-size and small businesses can't set up such centres. These enterprises do not have to spend millions in buying software and hardware and waste months together to set it up. They can easily setup their innovation centres in CDA within 30-45 days and get started with us."

The company will focus on expanding revenue for its customers in cloud transformation, data monetisation, application modernisation and digital innovation segments. The expertise is now available to customers through the CDA. This is a record time for any company to transform 100 customers within 24 months. In next three years we aim to transform 1,000 customers.