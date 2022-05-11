Swiss Re to launch innovation hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re, will launch a new centre in here in September 2022. The new GBS centre strengthens Swiss Re's commitment to India, as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions.

Since its establishment in 2001, Swiss Re GBS India has built strong foundations as a centre of excellence across the entire business value chain. As the third largest office location for Swiss Re Group, it operates as a centre of excellence with a focus on innovation, driving business impact and building global expertise/capabilities.

"Swiss Re is already well-positioned in India and expanding our presence with Hyderabad as a new location will provide an opportunity to onboard expertise in key digital roles, which will enable our business and help our clients succeed," Pravina Ladva, Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Swiss Re, said.

"With its significant data, digital and tech talent pool, Hyderabad creates new opportunities that complement our existing hub in Bengaluru. We look forward to welcoming new talent from the Telangana region, as we shape the future of re/insurance through data insights and innovative insurtech solutions," Amit Kalra, Head Global Business Solutions Centre India, Swiss Re said.

Both the Bengaluru and Hyderabad centers are expected to drive global business impact in reinsurance and deliver better business results for Swiss Re and its stakeholders, clients and partners. We are here to leverage the best of talent and expertise.

Russell Higginbotham, CEO Reinsurance Solutions at Swiss Re said," Data and technology is core to how we do business. It underpins growth and product innovation, to help societies manage and mitigate risk. Investment into technology goes hand in hand with building stable, sustainable teams comprising skills, services and knowledge that create value for our business. We feel Hyderabad is an excellent new location for Swiss Re to provide this platform."