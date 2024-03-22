Syngenta opens seed testing lab in Telangana

Hyderabad: Global agriculture firm Syngenta has started a new seed testing lab here with an investment of around Rs 20 crore.

This will further strengthen the company's continued investment in quality control capabilities. Syngenta said this lab is one of the most advanced seed testing facilities in the world and serves growers in India, across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. The lab is located in Nuthankal village near Hyderabad.

"High-quality, healthy seed is the foundation of success in the field for our customers," Nishchint Bhatia, Head of Asia Pacific for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, said at the inaugural. "This investment highlights our commitment to ensuring growers have a reliable supply of healthy, disease-free seed," Bhatia added.

Built for $2.4 million (around Rs 20 crore), the 6,500-square-feet facility is currently capable of processing 12,000 virus/bacterial tests per year. The facility is compliant with seed health test regulations in India.