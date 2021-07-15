T-Hub, AIM to support tech, healthcare startups

Hyderabad: Telangana's pioneering innovation ecosystem T-Hub has announced its partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the healthcare sectors.

As part of the partnership, T-Hub will run a 3-month cohort-based program AIC T-Hub Foundation, exclusively for the deep tech startups creating new-age solutions in the field of life sciences and healthcare.

The program was launched virtually in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, and Sashi Reddi, Founder and Managing Partner of SRI Capital.

Jayesh Ranjan said, "Telangana has been at the forefront of promoting the usage and development of new-age technologies. The State acknowledges the significant contribution T-Hub has made to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem. With T-Hub's partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), we are further advancing and supporting cutting edge technology in the healthcare and life science sectors."

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, "The future of the healthcare is largely dependent on the technological innovation to ensure superior accuracy in diagnosis and treatment." 10 deep tech startups have been chosen after an extensive screening process by T-Hub, AIM and external industry experts. The startups were selected based on their cutting-edge DeepTech innovation for healthcare and life sciences, go-to market readiness, scalability, team composition, etc. The program is focused on providing startups with world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of markets, refine their business and product commercialisation plans.