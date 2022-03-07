T-Hub felicitates 50 women entrepreneurs, mentors

Hyderabad: India's pioneering innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has felicitated 50 people to honour their contribution in inspiring, retaining and enabling the spirit of women entrepreneurship across the globe. It organised 'The Womenpreneur' event on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Thos felicitated include SmartWinnr Anindita Banik, Hivedin founder Sarada Kalavapudi, Monitra Co-Founder Aparna Bhogu, HESA Global Co-founder Hema Nandiraju and women mentors like Accelero Corporation Founder Neetika Maheshwari, Oracle India, Senior Director Nirajita Mitra and Varuna Law Associates Partner Mytri Reddy among others.

The event witnessed 20 eminent speakers delivering inspiring and insightful keynotes and panel sessions with about 250 attending both physically and virtually. It concluded with introduction to Startup India Awards 2022 by Aakanksha Chandra, Associate, Startup India, which will identify and celebrate innovations across 17 sectors, 50 sub-sectors and 7 special categories.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub addressing the event said, "I believe that all the ecosystem stakeholders should come and work together to find ways and means that will help create an impact where potentially we can create 40 million women enterprises in India in the coming years and possibly create about 150-170 million jobs from those enterprises."