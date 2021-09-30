T-Hub inks pact with Redberri Earth Foundation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub has signed an MoU with US-based non-profit organisation Redberri Earth Foundation under its T-Bridge initiative. The partnership will aim to understand market opportunities for Indian startups in the US market.

T-Hub and Redberri will provide Indian and Chicago startups with business opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in Chicago and India, respectively. The two entities will collaborate in the areas of startup innovation and entrepreneurship.

The partnership was formalised virtually with an MoU signed by T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and Redberri Earth Foundation Chairman and CEO Deepak Kant Vyas. This will help the startups and support T-Hub in creating a strong foothold in Chicago startup and innovation ecosystem.

Ravi Narayan said, "This partnership will enable us to deliver knowledge and support not just to the Indian startups for their business expansion in the international market but also will welcome US-based startups to set up and scale up in the Indian market.

"Together we will ensure that our high-potential startups have the end-to-end support and guidance as they prepare to launch their business in new global markets driven by innovation," he added.

The partnership aims to establish structured market access programs and soft-landing programs, which will help nurture the startup ecosystem in the US and India.