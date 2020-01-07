Trending :
Home  > Business

T-Hub picks 31 startups for T-Angel

T-Hub picks 31 startups for T-Angel
Highlights

T-Hub, a city-based business incubator on Tuesday announced the selection of 31 startups for the first edition of T-Angel.

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a city-based business incubator on Tuesday announced the selection of 31 startups for the first edition of T-Angel.

The investment programme, T-Angel is introduced with LetsVenture, a startup investment platform, as partners.

T-Hub said, from the received 180 applications, 31 startups from industries such as technology, healthtech, edtech and others, have been selected.

These startups will get mentorship from investors and subject matter experts. T-Hub aims to secure investments for at least 10 startups from the 31, it added.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said: "T-Angel creates an environment for hungry entrepreneurs to connect with the right set of investors that T-Hub and LetsVenture have got on board.

We are excited about the interest received from leading investors, angel networks and VCs, to mentor our startups in scaling up their investment journey."

These startups will also be eligible for being listed on LetsVenture's investment platform. This platform has supported 190 startups raise funds of over $85 million in the last six years.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top