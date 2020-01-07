T-Hub picks 31 startups for T-Angel

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a city-based business incubator on Tuesday announced the selection of 31 startups for the first edition of T-Angel.

The investment programme, T-Angel is introduced with LetsVenture, a startup investment platform, as partners.

T-Hub said, from the received 180 applications, 31 startups from industries such as technology, healthtech, edtech and others, have been selected.

These startups will get mentorship from investors and subject matter experts. T-Hub aims to secure investments for at least 10 startups from the 31, it added.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said: "T-Angel creates an environment for hungry entrepreneurs to connect with the right set of investors that T-Hub and LetsVenture have got on board.

We are excited about the interest received from leading investors, angel networks and VCs, to mentor our startups in scaling up their investment journey."

These startups will also be eligible for being listed on LetsVenture's investment platform. This platform has supported 190 startups raise funds of over $85 million in the last six years.