Taiwan Excellence announces the Top 3 global winners for Go Green with Taiwan

Five months after the launch of the “Go Green with Taiwan” project by Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and after receiving a total of 396 proposals from 45 countries around the world, the most exciting part is finally here.

On December 9, 2024, the Top 5 finalists went on an all-expense paid trip to Taiwan where they presented their entries and convinced a distinguished panel of experts and judges from Taiwan that their entries can and will help change the way we live and establish a better—and greener—living society, not just for humans but for the environment as well.

After a thorough deliberation process, the Top 3 proposals were declared as the winners on December 11, 2024. Each of the Top 3 proposals will be awarded the top prize of US$20,000. Through their acceptance speech, they relayed their inspiration, purpose, and gratitude for being able to take part in this global campaign.

The Top 3 GLOBAL WINNERS are:





Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the International Trade Administration under Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, highlighted that through this initiative we were able to showcase the creativity of proposers around the globe by combining Taiwanese sustainable green products and solutions. Our aim is to promote Taiwan's sustainable green industry and fostering international cooperation for global sustainable development.

President & CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Mr. Simon Wang, expressed that 396 proposals were submitted and the probability of being selected as one of the top six finalists is merely 1.5%. Each proposal was noted for its distinct innovation. Through this event, international allies have also assisted in promoting the project, with the collective aim of working together to protect our singular planet.

Mr. Stan Shih, Founder & Honorary Chairman of Acer Group and Honorary Ambassador of the Go Green with Taiwan campaign, emphasized that this initiative is set to make a significant global impact by drawing international attention and encouraging collaborative engagement. It serves as a platform to highlight Taiwan's cutting-edge green technologies and innovative sustainable solutions on the global stage.

Representative of Jury, Secretary General of Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy, Ms. Li-Fang Chou, expressed her fascination with the variety of the proposals gathered worldwide, stating that this campaign will without doubt open countless doors and opportunities for international environmental collaborations.

"Go Green with Taiwan" emerges as a groundbreaking global proposal campaign that invites creative minds worldwide to develop meaningful and innovative solutions for a sustainable future. The initiative, which has garnered an impressive 396 proposals from 45 countries including Hungary, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, the United States, and nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, symbolizes Taiwan's commitment to technological cooperation and environmental sustainability. By encouraging participation from individuals, social institutions, and non-governmental organizations, the campaign seeks to showcase Taiwan's game-changing technological advancements and promote collaborative efforts to address global challenges. This comprehensive contest aims to leverage Taiwanese products and solutions to create tangible improvements in society, demonstrating the nation's potential to drive meaningful global change.