Lecture held on sustainable and inclusive city-making

Azim Premji University hosted a lecture titled “Celebrating the Interconnectedness and the Making of Cities” by noted architect and urban activist PK Das as part of its Let’s Talk Climate Change Lecture Series.

The event explored the critical relationship between nature, people, and urban development, highlighting how modern city expansion has often disrupted ecological systems and limited equitable access to public spaces.Drawing from decades of experience in participatory planning and urban ecology, Das will discuss the concept of linear parks—continuous green corridors designed to reconnect fragmented urban landscapes while bridging social, economic, and spatial divides. Using case studies from Mumbai and other Indian cities, the lecture will examine how such initiatives can contribute to environmental restoration, social inclusion, and spatial equity. At the same time, the talk will address the practical challenges and limitations faced in implementing large-scale ecological interventions in rapidly growing cities.

The session aims to encourage a broader rethinking of city-making as a democratic process rooted in the interdependence of human life and natural ecosystems. Following the lecture, Das will engage in a discussion with Dr. Harini Nagendra, Director of the School of Climate Change and Sustainability at Azim Premji University.

PK Das is widely recognised for his work integrating urban design, ecology, and community participation.

His initiatives have addressed affordable housing, slum redevelopment, waterfront development, and ecosystem protection, particularly in Mumbai. His contributions have earned several international honours, including the Urban Age Award and the Jane Jacobs Medal.