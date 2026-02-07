MP seeks 45-day leave for taking of elderly parents

Uttar Pradesh MP Sumitra Balmik on Friday pitched for mandatory 45-day leave for employees in both the government and private sectors to care for parents aged over 60 years.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Balmik said, “Our government is taking historic steps for the upliftment of women and youth. But now it is time for me to say one more thing.”

The MP highlighted the plight of the “sandwich generation” – those caught between caring for aging parents and managing professional responsibilities.

Despite India having the most youth power in 2026, the number of senior citizens has exceeded 14.9 crore, Balmik pointed out. By 2036, this figure will exceed 23 crore. “Soon, every third Indian will be an elderly person,” she said. The MP noted that rapid urbanisation and employment opportunities have displaced crores of young people from their homes, leaving their parents behind.