Tanla, Vodafone Idea sign pact for solution on cloud-based platform 

Hyderabad: Tanla, a leading CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) have announced a partnership wherein Tanla will provide solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the international messaging traffic on the Vodaphone network. India's international messaging market (messages coming from outside the country) is estimated to be Rs 3,500 crore annually.



Tanla uses Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft, is expected to go-live in Q4FY21-22. This follows the success of 'TRUBLOQ'- the largest implementation of block chain use case by the platform that processes approximately 350 billion transactions every year.

"Our partnership with Vi, powered by Wisely platform, is a massive step forward to lead the global digital interactions space. Wisely platform is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders – consumers, global enterprises, suppliers, and regulators, as we are committed to innovate with the entire ecosystem in mind. I am confident this partnership will help expand our global footprint by addressing the needs of global enterprises not just in India but across the world," says Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.