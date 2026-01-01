Tarun Garg Takes Charge as the First Indian MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited

Heralding a new chapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL expressed, “India’s automotive industry is at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving customer aspirations. It is an extraordinary honour to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment in our three-decade long journey. My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL’s transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership, and unmatched customer delight. We will continue to reinforce our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and position HMIL as a global hub for exports. Aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ we will strengthen Hyundai’s legacy and create meaningful mobility solutions that not only empower people but also connect communities and enrich lives. The future is ours to build and I am committed to leading HMIL with agility, conviction and purpose.”

Strategic Vision for Hyundai Motor India Limited:

This leadership transition underscores Hyundai Motor Group’s confidence in India’s growth story and its strategic importance, setting the stage for a new era of innovation, resilience, and progress. Mr. Garg’s leadership will focus on four key pillars:

Future-Ready Strategy: Accelerating EVs, hybrids, connected mobility and much more through ₹45,000 crore investment roadmap by FY 2030

People & Market Focus: Empowering employees and strengthening HMIL dealer and supplier networks

Customer-Centric Approach: Deepening trust and delivering seamless experiences across all HMIL touchpoints

Make in India, Made for the World Impetus: Enhancing indigenization across HMIL plants and positioning HMIL as an export hub for emerging markets

Under his stewardship, first as the Head of Sales, Service & Marketing and then as the Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Garg’s tenure at HMIL had shaped meaningful contributions that steadily advanced the company’s growth and direction. HMIL achieved record-breaking sales for three consecutive years, delivered highest-ever profitability and EBITDA margins and successfully executed the largest IPO in the history of Indian equity markets in 2024, while driving SUV segment leadership through a sharp focus on profitability, customer experience and digitalization.

Beyond business metrics, Mr. Garg exemplifies people-first leadership and community impact. His inclusive vision led to the launch of “Samarth by Hyundai,” fostering awareness and accessibility for people with disabilities in India. Known for humility and purpose-driven leadership, he aligns closely with Hyundai Motor Group’s global vision of Progress for Humanity.

Prior to HMIL, he built an illustrious career at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, advancing through key roles to Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts & Accessories. Academically, Mr. Garg is a Mechanical Engineer from the reputed Delhi Technological University (formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering) and holds an MBA from the premier management institute IIM Lucknow, reinforcing his strong technical foundation and business acumen.