Tata Capital vs LG Electronics India IPO: Returns, Risks & Insights
Compare Tata Capital and LG Electronics India IPOs. Learn about potential returns, risks, and which IPO suits your investment style.
The allotments for Tata Capital and LG Electronics India IPOs are out. Both IPOs show very different opportunities for investors.
Tata Capital IPO
Tata Capital is part of the Tata Group and priced its shares between Rs 310–326.
Early grey market trends show a small premium of Rs 7–8.
This means initial listing gains will likely be modest.
Tata Capital is considered a safe and steady investment with reliable returns.
LG Electronics India IPO
LG’s IPO has attracted huge interest. Grey market premiums are Rs 298–338 above the upper band.
Potential listing gains could be 25–30%.
However, LG comes with risks:
Related-party transactions and liabilities of over Rs 4,700 crore
Korean parent company keeps 85% of shares
LG is a high-reward but riskier investment.
Investor Takeaways
Tata Capital: Safer, steady returns, suitable for conservative investors.
LG Electronics: Higher potential gains but more uncertainty, better for risk-takers.
Understanding risk, returns, and governance issues is key before investing.