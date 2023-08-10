Tata-Lockheed Martin JV delivers 200th empennage

HYDERABAD: Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) achieved a significant milestone with the recent delivery of the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage.

“The C-130J is known as the world’s workhorse not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including TLMAL,” said Rod McLean, vice-president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin.

“Each TLMAL-produced empennage literally helps the mighty Super Hercules take flight support critical missions that impact lives and make history. While it takes many parts and pieces to build an empennage, it also requires a group of highly dedicated and skilled individuals.” The joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics was established in 2010 in Adibatla. TLMAL has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, US.

TLMAL empennages are included in C-130Js operated by seven nations, including India. These C-130Js support critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, commercial cargo transport, medevac and humanitarian response missions. “Today, we take immense pride in reaching the momentous milestone of producing the 200th empennage for C-130J right here in India,” said Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO, TASL.