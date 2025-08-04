Tata Motors signs MoU with Green Energy Mobility Solutions to supply 100 Magna EV intercity coaches

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Energy Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd (GEMS), the electric mobility arm promoted by Universal Bus Services (UBS) to supply 100 state-of-the-art Magna EV intercity coaches. The signing took place at Passenger Vehicle Expo 2.0 in Chennai, where Tata Motors is showcasing its latest commercial passenger mobility solutions, including the all-electric Magna EV and the LPO 1822, designed for superior performance, exceptional passenger comfort and best-in-class total cost of ownership.

Universal Bus Services is a prominent premium intercity travel brand in South India, known for its innovation, reliability, and customer-centric services. Its newly incorporated EV arm, Green Energy Mobility Solutions, is driving UBS’ transition to sustainable mobility through the deployment of advanced electric buses and charging infrastructure. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, along with delegates from Government of Tamil Nadu and members of the All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA).

Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tamil Nadu continues to lead the way in automotive and clean mobility innovation. Tata Motors’ partnership with Universal Bus Services to supply intercity electric buses is a significant step towards greener and safer public transportation. This initiative directly benefits the people of Tamil Nadu by offering cleaner travel options and affirms our commitment to building a future-ready, sustainable transport ecosystem.”

Signing the MoU, Sunil Kumar Ravindran, Managing Partner, Universal Bus Services, and Director, Green Energy Mobility Solutions, said, "Our longstanding association with Tata Motors has been built on trust. This MoU marks a significant milestone as we transition to electric intercity travel with the Magna EV coaches. These buses promise quieter, more comfortable journeys and an enhanced passenger experience—perfectly suited for long-distance routes. With reduced operating costs and zero emissions, this fleet will not only boost our efficiency but also reinforce our commitment to sustainable mobility."

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, "This MoU with UBS is a landmark moment in our journey to transform intercity transportation. The Magna EV, developed through extensive customer feedback and rigorous testing, is designed to redefine long-distance travel in India. We are confident it will set new standards in comfort, efficiency, and sustainability. As India’s leading provider of electric mass mobility solutions, Tata Motors remains committed to driving the future of clean and connected transportation."

The Tata Magna EV coach is a fully-electric intercity bus with up to 300km range on a single charge. It offers a 44-seater configuration designed for long-distance comfort. Passenger convenience and safety is enhanced through ergonomic seats, Electronic Braking System (EBS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Tata Motors leads India’s electric bus segment with a diverse portfolio that includes the Starbus EV and Ultra EV for intra-city and the Magna EV for intercity travel. With over 3,600 electric buses operational in 11 cities, the fleet has cumulatively clocked a distance of over 34 crore kilometres with an uptime of over 95%. These buses are equipped with Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform that enables real-time diagnostics, tracking and fleet optimisation.