Slogans against PM, HM; anarchy can’t be justified over free speech: VHP

Meerut: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, saying that “anarchy” cannot be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

In a statement issued here, VHP international president Alok Kumar said people needed to remain alert to such mentality in academic institutions.

Kumar said the atmosphere at the JNU campus was vitiated late at night over the denial of bail to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, describing the slogans as “unfortunate, shameful and cowardly”.

He said the use of a university campus for political provocation and abusive slogans was against the country’s academic traditions. The VHP leader said the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the prosecution has direct and corroborative evidence linking both the accused to the Delhi riots. He added that the court had also taken note of their “central and key role” in a larger conspiracy behind the alleged planned attacks on Hindus in Delhi in 2020.

Kumar said Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam face serious charges, including conspiracy against the unity and territorial integrity of the country. In such cases, respecting the judicial process and awaiting the outcome of the trial was the only democratic course, he added. He said democracy and freedom of expression do not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands or promote violence and hatred, adding that slogans referring to “digging graves” were not only “indecent” but also “criminal” in nature.

Welcoming the registration of an FIR by the JNU administration, Kumar demanded a fair investigation and strict punishment for those found guilty in accordance with the law. He said such incidents serve as a reminder that remaining vigilant against internal threats is the price of freedom.

A purported video of the protest on Monday showed students allegedly raising slogans against the prime minister and Union home minister Amit Shah after the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Khalid, a former JNU student leader, and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The JNU administration said that an FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against students found raising the “objectionable slogans”. Any unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated, it said.