Tata Sky is now Tata Play

Hyderabad: Tata Sky Limited announced the change in name of the company from Tata Sky Limited to Tata Play Limited with effect from January 19, 2022. The company said that, except for the name of the, there will be no change in on-going contractual relationship or business arrangement with its stakeholders.

The company's GST and PAN number will continue to be the same. The brand of the company has also changed from 'Tata Sky' to 'Tata Play' and requested the stakeholders to immediately stop using the old brand and/or logo where specific written approval will be needed for the use of the new brand and/or logo.

The usage of the new brand and/or logo will be governed by a specific written approval, the new brand guidelines and on-going contractual arrangement with its stakeholders.