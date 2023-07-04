Live
- Karnataka Braces for a Game-Changing Political Alliance
- Rain lashes coastal districts DK Udupi declares school holidays
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) Elevates Cancer Care in Telangana with AI-powered Ethos Radiotherapy, Becoming an Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Centre
- Novotel Hyderabad Airport Takes a Green Leap Forward with Installation of Advanced EV Charging Station
- Student Ingenuity & Innovations: Huron Innovator Academy’s first time in India with Lighthouse Learning Group of Schools
- Confirmed: Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya
- Woman lynched for having 'extramarital affair' in Jharkhand, 7 held
- Capt Amarinder allotted prime land to gangster Ansari’s sons: Punjab CM
- Panchayat polls: Calcutta High Court questions SEC’s role in Trinamool candidate filing nomination from abroad
- Yash Dhull to lead India A squad in Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka
Tata Steel's NINL plant reaches 100 pc capacity utilisation within 1 year of acquisition
NINL, a 1.1-million tonne steel manufacturing unit in Odisha, has reached 100 per cent capacity utilisation within one year of its acquisition by Tata Steel.
New Delhi: NINL, a 1.1-million tonne steel manufacturing unit in Odisha, has reached 100 per cent capacity utilisation within one year of its acquisition by Tata Steel.
On July 4 2022, the steel major completed the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) through subsidiary company Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLPL) for a consideration of Rs 12,000 crore. After being shut for almost three years, operations at the NINL unit was started by Tata Steel in October 2023.
"NINL has successfully ramped up production to its rated capacity of 1 million tonnes on an annualised basis within just nine months of its acquisition," Ashish Anupam, MD of Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL), told PTI in reply to a query on the progress in one year of acquisition. The acquisition was efficiently implemented even though the NINL plant had been mothballed for nearly three years. In August 2023, the company will complete the commissioning of its last major facility, a coke oven unit at NINL, he said. "During FY23, Tata Steel undertook key strategic initiatives towards growth and long-term value creation.
In the first half of the year, TSLPL completed the NINL acquisition. This acquisition is part of the larger plan for the company's long products business and being part of the Kalinganagar ecosystem is well positioned to grow synergistically in the future," Anupam said. According to Tata Steel, acquisition of NINL resulted in higher production and deliveries by TSLPL in FY23. In FY23, TSLPL achieved crude steel production of 0.91 MnT (miilion tonne), while deliveries stood at 0.82 MnT