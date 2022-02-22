Tata Vs Cyrus Mistry Case: SC admits Cyrus Mistry's review petition challenging apex court's last year's order on his removal as Tata Sons Chairman

Supreme Court has accepted a review petition filed by Cyrus Mistry challenging the top court's order last year that ruled in favour of Tata Group. The petition was accepted by a 2:1 majority and it will be heard in an open court on March 9, 2022.



The review petition was taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.



Justice Ramasubramanian gave a dissenting note while deciding on whether the petition should be accepted or not. Justice Ramasubramanian said, he does not find any valid ground to review last year judgement and accept the fresh review plea.



Chief Justice Ramana and Justice Bopanna were in favour of hearing the review petition. Supreme Court in its judgement in March last year had upheld the decision of Tata Sons to remove Cyrus Mistry as its chairman.



Tata Sons had replaced Mistry as Chairman, less than four years after he took charge, in October 2016

