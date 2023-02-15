TBAL's Hyderabad facility ships 1st vertical fin for Boeing 737

Hyderabad: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Tata Group firm and American plane maker Boeing, on Tuesday said it has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its facility in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft. In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. A vertical fin is a stabilizing surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing control in the movement of the aircraft. "The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL's skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

"Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure is a result of the hard work and collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in the overall operations of Boeing," said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

Spread over 14,000 square meters, the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians. Earlier this year, TBAL also delivered the first fuselage for the first of the six Indian Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters on order.