TCS Q2 net drops by 5% to Rs12,131 cr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported the net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs12,131 crore, down over five per cent sequentially from Rs12,819 crore in the previous quarter. However, India’s biggest IT service provider’s net profit jumped marginally by 1.39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs11,955 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25).

The revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs65,799 crore, up Rs2362 crore or 3.7 per cent from Rs63,437 crore in the April-June quarter. According to an exchange filing, the operational revenue jumped Rs1,540 crore on a YoY basis from Rs64,259 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses in Q2 increased by Rs1,345 crore sequentially and by Rs507 crore YoY to Rs49,463 crore from Rs48,118 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs48,956 crore in Q2 FY25, respectively.

The IT major has announced a dividend of Rs11 per share. The record date for the dividend will be October 15, and the payment for the same will be made on November 4. TCS had declared an interim dividend of Rs11 per share in its previous quarterly results as well.