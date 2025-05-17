TCS ranks 45th among top-100 global brands

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT major, has been ranked among the 100 most valuable brands worldwide in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2025 Report. In a special 20th edition ceremony held in New York by Kantar, TCS was accorded a brand value of $57.3 billion with an accelerated 28 per cent year-on-year growth.

TCS now ranks 45th globally, in a list that includes the world’s most prominent brands across industry sectors. This year’s growth marks a sharp acceleration in brand equity, favourability and awareness. In a separate independent brand audit carried out by Momentum-ITSMA, TCS demonstrated 95 per cent aided brand awareness with business executives across 26 countries worldwide, up exponentially from 29 per cent which the same audit polled in 2010.

This growth in brand value and equity highlights TCS’ sustained brand building efforts, including high-impact global sports partnerships, customer-centric innovation, and consistent marketing excellence. Martin Guerrieria, head, Kantar BrandZ, said: “By drawing on the depth of BrandZ’s database over the last quarter of a century, our insights show that with the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners. TCS’ performance this year demonstrates its ability to innovate at scale with AI capabilities now running through its portfolios.