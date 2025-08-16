  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Teacher’s whisky debuts striking new look

Teacher’s whisky debuts striking new look
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Teacher’s Whisky, one of the world’s most celebrated Scotch whisky brands, has unveiled a bold new identity, marking a significant...

Hyderabad: Teacher’s Whisky, one of the world’s most celebrated Scotch whisky brands, has unveiled a bold new identity, marking a significant milestone in its nearly two-century journey. The refreshed look, launched in Telangana, blends contemporary design elements with the enduring values that have shaped the brand since its inception in 1830.

For over 195 years, Teacher’s has been synonymous with rich character, exceptional quality, and unwavering conviction. This latest evolution goes beyond aesthetics—it is a reaffirmation of the brand’s commitment to delivering the classic taste whisky lovers have cherished for generations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick