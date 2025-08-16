Teacher’s whisky debuts striking new look

Hyderabad: Teacher’s Whisky, one of the world’s most celebrated Scotch whisky brands, has unveiled a bold new identity, marking a significant milestone in its nearly two-century journey. The refreshed look, launched in Telangana, blends contemporary design elements with the enduring values that have shaped the brand since its inception in 1830.

For over 195 years, Teacher’s has been synonymous with rich character, exceptional quality, and unwavering conviction. This latest evolution goes beyond aesthetics—it is a reaffirmation of the brand’s commitment to delivering the classic taste whisky lovers have cherished for generations.