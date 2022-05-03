Telangana eyes Rs 2.5L-cr from electronics manufacturing sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set a target to generate revenue of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore and to create 16 lakh employment opportunities in the electronics manufacturing sector over the next 10 years, said KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries and MA&UD, after inaugurating the new plant of Radiant Appliances & Electronics at Fab City SEZ in Raviryal village, Maheshwaram on Monday.

As the chief guest, he said, "Telangana already has two electronics manufacturing clusters, and two more clusters are coming up here. With stable government and able leadership, the manufacturing clusters are expanding beyond Hyderabad. We are identifying more land parcels for these clusters. The new generation of entrepreneurs shall grab the opportunity by setting up units here."

"The State offers speedy approvals, uninterrupted power supply and conducive work environment to the industries and other customers. Also, there is no dearth of skilled manpower here. Over 15,000 people are being employed in the Fab City at present and the number of workforce will be more than doubled to 40,000 by next year," KTR said. Speaking about Radiant Appliances & Electronics, he said that the company is the single largest LED TV manufacturer in the country. It provides direct employment to around 3,800 persons, out of which, 53 per cent are women and 60 per cent are from Telangana. It has invested Rs 100 crore to increase its capacity and created a further employment of 1,000 people.

The Hyderabad-based company makes one TV every 14 seconds and it accounts for 25 per cent of all the TVs manufactured in the country. It has more than doubled its capacity from 2.1 million TVs a year to 4.5 million TVs a year. It could increase its revenues by 35 times and also increase the production capacity due to favourable business environment.