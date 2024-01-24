Live
Just In
Telangana Mobility Valley will boost EV growth: Jayesh Ranjan
Hyderabad: To support the growth of sustainable mobility, the government has come up with Telangana Mobility Valley, under which two dedicated clusters for OEMs have been set up at Zaheerabad and Seetharampuram. Also, the State has introduced a dedicated energy storage park (industrial park), and cluster for testing battery cell. Deliveringthe keynote address at India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said: “We have tried to create a comprehensive concept in the State called as Telangana Mobility Valley. All aspects of sustainable mobility will get support in this mobility valley.
There are four important components of this mobility valley, which includes two dedicated clusters for OEM’s, energy storage (industrial) park, cluster for quality testing/certification, and research and skilling.”
The Principal Secretary informed that with the help of global players the governmentis setting up a quality and testing cluster which will have 21 labs in Vikarabad district. And for research and skilling,the governmenthas decided to support four premier institutions- IIT Hyderabad, IIIT-H, BITS Pilani Hyderabad, and NIT Warangal.