Telangana to Emerge as Logistics Hub, Connecting India's Eastern and Western Ports

Cold Chain Unbroken 2025, a global gathering of industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders, concluded with resounding success. The event, held in Hyderabad, India, focused on Sustainable Innovations and Resilience in Cold Chain Management. Chief Guest: J. Nikhil Chakravarthi, IA&AS, Director of Industries, Government of Telangana, Guest of Honour: Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyd Airport. Special Guest: Hemanth Sikka, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics and Conceptualized by Satish Lakkaraju, Chairman, Cold Chain Unbroken.

A key focus will be on India's domestic and regional potential. In support of the event, J. Nikhil Chakravarthi, IA&AS, Director of Industries, Government of Telangana, highlighted the state's plan to become a central logistics hub by connecting India's eastern and western ports. The government is partnering with businesses to bridge infrastructure gaps and create new growth corridors. This effort, which includes the development of Logistics Policy 2.0, aims to ensure that essential goods like medicine and fresh food can be delivered reliably across the region. With its strategic location, Telangana aims to position itself as a logistics hub on par with international models like Dubai and Singapore.

Key Highlights:

Global Significance: Attended by over 400 delegates from 25+ countries, CCUB 2025 showcased the latest advancements in cold chain technology and best practices.

Addressing Food Waste: The event highlighted the critical role of cold chain logistics in reducing global food waste, estimated at 14% of total food production.

Economic Impact: Participants discussed the significant economic losses incurred due to inefficient cold chains, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Sustainability Focus: CCUB 2025 emphasized the need for sustainable cold chain solutions to reduce environmental impact and meet global sustainability goals.

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

Cold Chain Unbroken 2025 served as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, bringing together industry leaders, technology providers, and policymakers. The event featured discussions on:

Sustainable Packaging: Exploring eco-friendly materials and innovative packaging solutions to minimize environmental impact.

Advanced Technologies: Highlighting cutting-edge technologies like phase change materials and vacuum-insulated packaging for enhanced cold chain efficiency.

Regulatory Frameworks: Examining policies and regulations to support sustainable cold chain practices and ensure product safety.

Satish Lakkaraju, Chairman of CCUB 2025, underscored the event's critical role in shaping the future of the cold chain industry. "With the global cold chain logistics market valued at over $300 billion, it's a vital sector for pharmaceuticals and food. CCUB 2025 served as a platform for showcasing ground breaking innovations and strengthening the collaborative efforts needed to build a more sustainable and resilient cold chain."

Hyderabad, a key player in India's logistics and pharmaceutical sectors, was the ideal host city for CCUB 2025. The city's robust infrastructure and supportive policies perfectly complement the event's objectives.

Cold Chain Unbroken 2025 reaffirmed the industry's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and resilience. The event's outcomes are expected to significantly influence the future of cold chain management, contributing to a more efficient, sustainable, and secure global supply chain.

The expert panellists like M. Suresh Chukkapalli, Chairman, Phoenix Group; Kristof De Smedt, Global Business Unit Director, Cold Chain Technologies; Amar Chahal, Head of Marketing, Cold Chain Technologies; Ramesh Mamidala, Head Cargo, Tata Air India; Fabrizio Iacobacci, Chief of Innovation & Operations, BCube Air Cargo Spa; Yashpal Sharma, CMD, Skyways Group; Nitin Srivastawa, Director, ASCELA; Kishore Lanka, Director- Operations, Amazon India; Keku Bomi Gazder, MD & CEO, Aviapro Logistics; Amritendu Mukherjee, Global Head Logistics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Manish Agnihothri, CEO, WFS Bengaluru; Mark Sutch, Head of International Development & CCO Cargo, Indigo; Pramod Pereira, GM Cargo Service Center; Devi James, Sr VP - Logistics, K- Indev Logistics; Kadhir Kadhiravan, Dy.CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport; Vijay Bhaskar, Director-SCM, Pfizer Healthcare; Avinash Verma, Founder, National Accreditation Body for Cold Chain Management; Chandana K, Sr Program Associate, WRI India; Rituparna Chaturvedi, Country Manager, CRYOPDP; Sumit Singh, Sr BDM, Temprecision International; Ravi Kumar Tummalapalli, MD, Envirotainer India; Daniel Kwa, Head of Sales, APAC, SkyCell AG; Marco Del Giudice, CEO, MdG Omnia; Sid Chakravarthy, Founder & CEO, StaTwig; Dr Arloph J Vieira, VP Supply Chain, Bajaj Healthcare; Parul Kulshreshtha Singh, Program Manager- IOT & Digital Engineering, TCS; Arif Siddiqui, MD, Coign Consulting; Chandrakala Bobba, Director, Bobba Group; Shalabh Agrawal, VP- Supply Chain Management, INI Farms; Kiran Gubba, CEO, Gubba Cold Storage; Rajesh Agarwal, Director & CEO, Crystal Group; Zaheer Bakshi, VP & Head of Cargo, Delhi International Airport; Giridharan Srinivasan, Head of Area Subcontinent- India, Etihad Cargo; Balasubramanian P, Founder & CEO, ACCIS; Kamal Jain, Director, Cargomen; Jayaram Radhakrishnan, Independent Consultant; Vivek Sharma, President -India subcontinent and Middle East, ZIM Integrated Shipping; Jeba Kumar, AGM West, CMA CGM; Rajiv Singh, Area Sales Director - India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, Maersk; Parwinder Rana, Head of logistics, Indswift Laboratories. among many others.

Cold Chain Unbroken: A Brief History

Founded in 2014, Cold Chain Unbroken (CCUB) began as a vision to address the lack of reliable temperature-controlled logistics in India. Through global exploration and learning, CCUB emerged as a leading platform for the cold chain industry. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of cold chain solutions, and CCUB played a pivotal role in supporting global vaccine transportation efforts. Despite challenges, CCUB continued to innovate, adapting to virtual formats and maintaining its commitment to fostering industry growth. As CCUB looks towards the future, its goal is to become an institution that bridges the gap between industry and government, addressing cold chain issues at the highest levels. CCUB remains dedicated to driving excellence, sustainability, and innovation in the cold chain sector, ensuring an unbroken supply chain from producer to consumer.