Telangana to implement model rules in fantasy sports

Hyderabad: Enthused by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) flagship event GamePlan, the Telangana Government has taken the lead to implement model regulations in online fantasy sports. The 4th edition of the flagship event concluded recently.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, said, "We are aware of the regulatory issues which are there in the world of fantasy sports. I know that there are court judgments, there are different orders, and the scenario is a bit muddied and complicated at this point in time. I admit that there has been a push back in Telangana in the past about some forms of games, particularly games of skill, fantasy sports, etc. that have to be encouraged. I have taken the responsibility to introduce a very simple and industry-friendly piece of regulation in place of what already exists. I have consulted everyone who is involved in this domain, including representatives from the FIFS."

The joint industry report by Deloitte and FIFS discussed views on the economic impact of online fantasy sports (OFS) in India and how it is fuelling sports growth through fan engagement.

The 4th edition of GamePlan witnessed three highly engaging panel discussions on economic impact of online fantasy sports in India; fantasy sports fuelling sports consumption and fan engagement and the evolving legal landscape of fantasy sports in India.