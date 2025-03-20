Telangana wins major McDonalds deal

Hyderabad: In a red-letter day for Telangana as a global investment destination, growth of industries and empowerment of people through opportunities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Chris Kempczinski, Chairman and CEO of McDonalds, closed a major partnership spanning several areas.

In a meeting with Chris Kempczinski, who was accompanied by Skye Anderson, President Global Business Services, Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact officer and Deshant Kaila, Head of GBS India, the two sides reached a final agreement on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed delight that the McDonalds Global Office in India was going to be located in Hyderabad, after he personally ensured the state gave the best offering to the multinational to ensure a positive outcome in the backdrop of stiff competition from several other Indian states, and cities.

Kempczinski explained that Hyderabad was selected over other competing cities like Bangalore because of the high quality talent, better infrastructure, and superior quality of living.

The Global Office is being planned with an initial headcount of 2,000 employees.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reinforced to the delegation the matchless skilling initiatives of the State government in the last 15 months and encouraged McDonalds to benefit from the Young India Skills University in getting trained employees not just for its Global Office, but also for its restaurant operations throughout the country.

McDonalds, through their Indian business partner, currently has 38 outlets in Telangana and is planning to add 3-4 new ones every year, including in tier two and three towns.

Chief Minister offered to source the entire agriculture produce required by McDonalds from the local farming community, which would also give a big boost to the agricultural economy of the State and augment farmers’ incomes.

Kempczinski briefed about the community development programmes McDonalds runs worldwide and assured of deepening such programmes further in Telangana in consultation with the government.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special CS IT Jayesh Ranjan and Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy were present at the meeting.