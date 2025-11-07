Telugu States strengthen their place on India’s philanthropy map

Philanthropy from the Telugu states continues to make a national impact, with industrialists and business leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh emerging as key contributors in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.

The latest report, a collaboration between EdelGive Foundation and Hurun India, highlights 191 philanthropists who together donated Rs10,380 crore during FY 2024-25, marking an 85 per cent increase over three years. Education remains the most preferred cause, accounting for 40 per cent of total giving, followed by healthcare.

From the Telugu states, PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), continues to be a leading face of corporate philanthropy. Ranked among India’s top-25 corporate donors, Krishna Reddy contributed Rs51 crore this year, directing a major portion towards education and community development. MEIL also featured among the top 10 Indian companies exceeding their mandated CSR spend, donating Rs100 crore against the prescribed Rs72 crore, an excess of Rs28 crore.

The Reddy family’s sustained commitment to social causes reflects Hyderabad’s growing role as a national philanthropy hub. According to Hurun India, nine philanthropists from Hyderabad collectively donated Rs201 crore, placing the city fifth among India’s most generous, after Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, several family-run enterprises are deepening their engagement in education, rural upliftment, and healthcare. The Rungta Group, with operations extending into the region, was highlighted for directing significant CSR funds to education, contributing Rs119 crore this year.

Similarly, the Manipal Education and Medical Group, led by Dr. Ranjan Pai, whose group institutions have a strong presence in the South, donated Rs160 crore, entering the top five in personal philanthropy. Nationally, Shiv Nadar & family retained the “India’s Most Generous” title with donations of Rs2,708 crore, followed by Mukesh Ambani & family (Rs626 crore) and the Bajaj family (Rs446 crore). The list also saw growing participation from first-generation entrepreneurs and professional managers, reflecting a wider culture of giving.

EdelGive Foundation CEO Naghma Mulla said India’s philanthropic landscape is rapidly evolving toward inclusivity and collaboration.