Tenali Double Horse charts Rs 25-cr expansion plan
Hyderabad: Tenali (Andhra Pradesh)-based TDH (Tenali Double Horse) Group, a food processing company, announced its plan to enter new product categories, strengthen market presence of its newly launched millet-based products, and to expand its footprint internationally in the next two years, for which it has earmarked an investment of nearly Rs 25 crore.
During an event held in the city on Thursday, TDH Group launched Millet Marvels, a range of millet-based products, in the presence of Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, Sangita Reddy.
At present, under Millet Marvels, 18 products have been introduced in the market, across four categories – grains, noodles, cookies, and ready-to-cook meals, with price ranging between Rs 95 – Rs 150, per unit.