The Bear House store now at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

The Bear House, a contemporary men’s apparel and accessories brand specializing in smart casuals that was the talk of the town post a recently aired episode of Shark Tank Season 4, is now opening its second exclusive offline store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. The brand also has a presence at Broadway in the city.

The store is the brand’s first high street-cum mall retail outlet, strategically positioned in one of Hyderabad’s most premium shopping destinations — Banjara Hills.

Strategically located in the mall with direct access from the outside, the 1200 sq ft. store features The Bear House’s signature bear cave design, mirroring the layout of its Bangalore store. Inspired by the cave of a bear, the store is brought to life with earthy textures and warm hues.





The store will house a curated selection of The Bear House’s premium smart-casual offerings, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, denims, and accessories, ensuring men can Go Everywhere, Do Everything effortlessly.

“Hyderabad has been one of The Bear House’s top-performing markets in online sales, making this offline expansion a natural progression for the brand. We can’t wait for the people of the city to touch, feel, and experience the brand and our latest collection, featuring our signature shirts, stylish linen and denim pieces designed for men who are always on the move and seek both comfort and style,” said Harsh Somaiya, Co-Founder of The Bear House.





With the launch of its Banjara Hills store, The Bear House is introducing more than just a retail space—it’s creating a ‘den’ for men who value style, comfort, and understated sophistication. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to offering quality, versatility, and an immersive shopping experience.

With this expansion, The Bear House builds on its offline footprint, complementing its first exclusive Bangalore store at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. The Bear House is also present at Broadway - Hyderabad and New Delhi.





To celebrate the launch, The Bear House is offering a flat 25% discount for all walk-in customers for the first month.